Do not ignore health protocols

Hyderabad: One may listen to what the government says or not. But please listen to what we the Covid survivors have to say. "Never lower safety guard and do not commit the mistakes like we did. We don't want you all to undergo any trouble as we did," says Madhavan Singh who recently won the battle against Corona virus.



As of now mask is the only weapon to keep the virus at bay. If you wear it properly, keep hands clean and maintain social distancing, Corona virus will also maintain distance from you. However, in the eventuality of you inviting the virus to enter your body, do not lose hope. Remind yourself constantly that you will win over and take an oath that you will not repeat the mistake of ignoring the health protocols. Your experience should be a lesson for the family members, friends and neighbours. Tell them and educate them, says Madhavan.

How Madhavan got infected is still a mystery for him. He claims he took all the necessary precautions yet developed symptoms and tested positive. "I believe people shouldn't take Covid as lightly as they would for like a small cold," he urged.

Follow doctors advise don't keep popping in vitamins on your own. Eat lot of green leafy vegetables and have food which contains high protein, drink hot, he suggests.

He said he would like to salute the doctors and more so the nurses who gave him a new lease of life. It is befitting to offer salute to nurses today since it is International Nurses Day. They are next to our mothers as they risk their life and save us, he said.