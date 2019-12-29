Doctors told to strive for healthy Telangana

Tank Bund: The Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr Ramesh, has exhorted doctors in the state to make sincere efforts to bring down the fatality of newly born babies. He was speaking at 25th convention of Indian Academy of Pediatrics Association of twin cities held here on Sunday.

Telangana Medical Council Chairman Dr Ravinder Reddy, reputed doctors of twin cities Dr Ranganath, Dr GVL Chari, Dr CN Reddy, Dr Manchukonda Rangaiah and others attended the programme. Founder of the association Dr Mathru felicitated Dr Raghava Rao, Dr Ramesh Ravinder Rao, Dr Amresh and Dr Ravi Kumar and presented mementoes on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh Reddy urged doctors provide their valuable services for the state to transform it into 'Healthy Telangana'. Explaining the role of parents, Dr Ravinder Reddy urged parents to take special care for the health of their kids. Among those who participated in the programme were Dr Ajay Bhaskar, Dr NL Sreedhar, Dr M Rangaiah and others.