Doctors warn people of monsoon-related ailments

Hyderabad: With the onset of monsoon, doctors warned of rain-related ailments like deadly dengue, common fever, diarrhoea and vomiting. The increasing humidity in recent days would also trigger asthma and bronchitis in patients having previous allergies and lung issues.

Doctors suggested people to avoid water pooling in and around the house, use mosquito nets and repellents s a preventive measure against mosquitoes. To check the spread of monsoon-related diseases, it is necessary to drink clean water and consume warm food to prevent diarrhoea. Drinking filtered water and washing hands frequently would help to stop the spread of communicable diseases, suggested Dr J Anish Anand (consultant internal medicine) of Apollo Hospital. Due to water clogging, doctors warned of forming a good breeding ground for mosquitoes which spreads dengue and chikungunya fast. While the reduced temperature can spread cold viruses. As a result, flu, pneumonia and influenza cases may increase suddenly.