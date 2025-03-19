Don’t fall prey to political parties’ trap, CM tells BCs

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy cautioned the BC communities not to fall into some political parties’ trap on the issue of BC quota. The State Government is ready to amend the new Acts, if required, to provide a 42 per cent quota to BCs in education, jobs and political representation according to their needs in the future, he assured. Leaders of the BC community met the Chief Minister in the Assembly on Tuesday and thanked the latter for enacting the two laws providing a 42 per cent quota to the backward communities. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that the caste census laid a strong foundation for BC empowerment. “We will implement the new laws first and then make amendments as per the requirements. I appeal to the BC community to not fall into the trap of those who want to grow politically under the guise of caste politics,” he warned.

Appealing the BC communities to congratulate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and not him for the enhancement of the BC quota, the CM said that the BCs will be at the receiving end if they found fault in the caste survey. BCs will be meted out injustice if they obstruct the process at the foundation stage, he said, requesting the community leaders to take the lead on their own to achieve their rights and said that he will stand by all the BC communities.

“The People’s Government fulfilled the promise of conducting the caste survey. It required census data to increase reservation above 50 per cent. The census data should also get the statutory status and then only quota can be enhanced. It is the reason the state government conducted a caste survey,” he explained.

The Chief Minister claimed the government completed the caste survey in a transparent manner. “Our idea is to make the state a role model in the country. The caste survey conducted by the People’s Government will be a milestone in history”, he said, pointing out that caste enumeration has never been done in the census. “If caste enumeration is included in the census, the correct count will be found. The Mandal Commission concluded that the BCs constituted 52 percent. The caste survey said it was 56.36 per cent,” the CM informed.