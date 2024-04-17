Don’t know if Owaisi brothers will also be poisoned in jail

Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that the situation in the country was not good. He did not know if he or his elder brother Asad Owaisi could be jailed and poisoned or shot, referring to the death of Mukhtar Ansari of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing an Eid Milap party, Akbar said “We are not afraid and do not care, but look how the situation is. I don’t know how I will die, or if someone will kill me by giving me poison in jail. I also do not know if Asaduddin Owaisi and I would be put in jail and shot while being taken to a hospital. I hope that all this doesn’t happen, but we do not know,” he said.

Akbar said “Akbaruddin and Asaduddin, and before them many more leaders and party cadres have built AIMIM. Now, it is the responsibility of the present generation to make AIMIM a political force at national level,” he added. While appealing to the people to support his party, Akbar Owaisi referred to the gangsters-turned-politicians of Uttar Pradesh and asked people to imagine Hyderabad without Majlis and the Owaisi brothers, and questioned, “What will be the situation of minorities then?”