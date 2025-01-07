Don’t press panic button: Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha

Hyderabad: Stating that there was no need to panic and the government was ready to face any situation, Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Monday said that the senior health department officials and district officials were alerted to further strengthen the disease surveillance system and to be ready with all kinds of resources.

The Minister also said that the government would take very seriously any unfounded and false information being spread on social media to cause panic among the people. He said that the Human MetapneumoVirus (HMPV) was not a new virus. The existence of this virus was discovered in 2001. Since then, this virus has been spreading worldwide.

This virus has a mild effect on the respiratory system. The virus is spread to others through droplets from the mouth of an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It seems that a large number of HMPV cases have been reported in China this year. “We are reviewing the situation in other countries and other States from time to time. Our State Health Department officials are coordinating regularly with the Central health department officials,” said Raja Narsimha adding that, all kinds of medical facilities were available in the State.