Don’t want to vote for BJP, select NOTA, says Arvind Dharmapuri

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Tuesday said Chief Minister KCR contesting from Kamareddy from fear of defeat in Gajwel.

He said that BRS and MIM friendship is a loss for minorities. He said that under the rule of Narendra Modi, the security of Muslims has increased and their vote for BJP is also increasing. If someone does not want to vote for BJP, it is enough to select NOTA. He said that Muslims are being used as KCR's vote bank.

He said Centre promised to build 5 crore houses across the country and have already built three and a half crore houses.

Another 50 lakh houses are under construction, he said. He said that the KCR government is lagging behind in providing houses to the poor. He said that they are cheating in the name of double bedroom houses.