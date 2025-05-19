Doraemon Meet & Greet at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad

Hyderabad, May 2025 – The Doraemon Meet & Greet event held at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad was a resounding success, bringing smiles, excitement, and unforgettable memories to hundreds of families and young fans.

Over the course of the two-day event, children and families enjoyed the rare opportunity to meet beloved characters Doraemon and Nobita up close. The Meet & Greet sessions were filled with laughter, hugs, and countless photo moments, capturing the magic of childhood favourites brought to life.





Event Highlights:

Character Meet & Greet: Doraemon and Nobita charmed the crowd with multiple appearances, delighting fans of all ages.

Doraemon and Nobita charmed the crowd with multiple appearances, delighting fans of all ages. Interactive Activity Zone: Kids engaged in colouring stations and fun-filled puzzle-solving games that encouraged creativity and teamwork.

Kids engaged in colouring stations and fun-filled puzzle-solving games that encouraged creativity and teamwork. Donut Décor Workshop by Tim Hortons: Adding a deliciously creative twist to the weekend, Tim Hortons hosted a hands-on Donut Décor Workshop. Kids decorated their own donuts with colourful toppings, turning the activity into a delightful culinary experience.

The event witnessed a high footfall and overwhelming participation, making it one of the most engaging family-friendly weekends at the mall this year.





Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad extends heartfelt thanks to all attendees, partners, and staff who helped make the Doraemon Meet & Greet an unforgettable experience.

Stay tuned for more exciting events and character visits in the coming months!







