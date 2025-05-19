Live
- No nuclear signalling by Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Parliamentary panel told: Sources
- HM Amit Shah launches revamped OCI portal to ease registration process
- Political Row Intensifies Over Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor Comments Despite Fact-Check
- UK Academic Of Indian Origin Stripped Of OCI Status For Alleged Anti-India Activities
- Nathuram Godse: The Man Behind Gandhi's Assassination And His Failed First Attempt
- Supreme Court Rejects Sri Lankan National's Deportation Appeal, Citing Population Constraints
- Liquor Prices Hiked in Telangana: New Rates Effective from May 19, 2025
- India-Pakistan Ceasefire Achieved Without US Mediation, Parliament Committee Informed
- UK and EU Forge "Reset" Deal: Charting A New Course 5 Years After Brexit
- Indian brands capture 91 pc of domestic smartwatch market in Q1: Report
Doraemon Meet & Greet at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad
Hyderabad, May 2025 – The Doraemon Meet & Greet event held at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad was a resounding success, bringing smiles, excitement, and...
Hyderabad, May 2025 – The Doraemon Meet & Greet event held at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad was a resounding success, bringing smiles, excitement, and unforgettable memories to hundreds of families and young fans.
Over the course of the two-day event, children and families enjoyed the rare opportunity to meet beloved characters Doraemon and Nobita up close. The Meet & Greet sessions were filled with laughter, hugs, and countless photo moments, capturing the magic of childhood favourites brought to life.
Event Highlights:
- Character Meet & Greet: Doraemon and Nobita charmed the crowd with multiple appearances, delighting fans of all ages.
- Interactive Activity Zone: Kids engaged in colouring stations and fun-filled puzzle-solving games that encouraged creativity and teamwork.
- Donut Décor Workshop by Tim Hortons: Adding a deliciously creative twist to the weekend, Tim Hortons hosted a hands-on Donut Décor Workshop. Kids decorated their own donuts with colourful toppings, turning the activity into a delightful culinary experience.
The event witnessed a high footfall and overwhelming participation, making it one of the most engaging family-friendly weekends at the mall this year.
Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad extends heartfelt thanks to all attendees, partners, and staff who helped make the Doraemon Meet & Greet an unforgettable experience.
Stay tuned for more exciting events and character visits in the coming months!