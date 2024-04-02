  • Menu
Dr. Lion Kiron Hosted iftar Party at Hotel Mercure

Dr. Lion Kiron Hosted iftar Party at Hotel Mercure
Celebrating the sacred month of Ramadan, Dr. Lion Kiron, CEO of Suchirindia, graciously hosted a splendid Iftar gathering at Hotel Mercure.

This annual tradition brought together esteemed guests from various social and political circles, making it a memorable event for all attendees.

Lion Dr. Kiron gifted new clothes to orphan children on this special occasion Of the event Feroz Khan Politician Congress Party, Aamer Javeed Politician Congress Party and cinestars, politician's.





