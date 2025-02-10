Driver Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault of 19-Year-Old Woman in Motinagar

A driver named Shiva Narsimha (32) was arrested by Jubilee Hills police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman at her house two days ago.

Shiva, who worked as a driver for a family in Motinagar, was acquainted with the watchman’s family living in the same building.

A few weeks ago, Shiva learned that the watchman’s daughter was in a relationship with a man who refused to marry her.

Shiva then visited the watchman’s house often. Two days ago, when the victim was alone, he allegedly assaulted her. She later informed her mother, who filed a complaint. Shiva was arrested, and a case has been registered against him.