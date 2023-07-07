  • Menu
Driver to owner: KTR shares the story of Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries

Shares a story of two beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu who were drivers initially and now with the help of the scheme able to be the owner of buses.

IT and MA&UD Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao on Friday shared a story of two beneficiaries of Dalit Bandhu who were drivers initially and now with the help of the scheme able to be the owner of buses.

Taking to Twitter handle, he said ‘Sharing a very heartening success story of Telangana Dalit Bandhu from Vemulawada constituency. Ragula Sagar and Nerella Sekhar of Chandurti village; two enterprising men who used to work as Drivers for others utilised Rs 20 lakh Dalit Bandhu amount and also availed Rs 22 lakh loan from SBI. Their Bus is now tied up with TSRTC and currently runs profitably between Siricilla to Warangal.


