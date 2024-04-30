  • Menu
Dy CM warns of strict action against OU chief warden

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has responded to the erroneous statement made by the chief warden of Osmania University in...

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has responded to the erroneous statement made by the chief warden of Osmania University in the circular regarding water and electricity shortages, asserting that the Chief Warden will face strict consequences.

Furthermore, he emphasised that students enrolled at the university need not fret. They can reside in the university hostel and pursue their studies without hindrance. There is no requirement for students to vacate. He confirmed with officials and ascertained that electricity was consistently supplied to the entire campus, supported by two distinct 11kv feeders from the 33/11 KV sub-station within the Osmania University premises, as evident from meter readings. He further said that a show cause notice has been issued by the university registrar to the chief warden who made a false statement.

