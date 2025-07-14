EAGLE apprehends 14 in decoy operation

Hyderabad: Thesleuths of Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE), Cyberabad apprehended as many as 14 persons in a decoy operation near HDFC bank, Gachibowli area and dismantled a larger drug supply network of over 100 individuals. The accused persons were nabbed when they came to purchase Ganja from a person of Maharashtra.

Police arrested consumers Naveen (31), an online trader, Ayush (22), a Student, Nikhil (29), a racing engineering, Sindura (26), an architecture, Hasan (34), a property manager, Kranti (28), an IT employee, Akhil (28), a dental technician, Shiva (32), a business relationship manager, Sandesh (34), a freelance Ad agency, Sai Raj (31), a sales executive in real estate, Akhil (26), travel agency, Swamy (27), a driver, Thushar (24), and Arpith (24) both IT employees.

EAGLE, based on intelligence inputs, identified a repeat offender involved in the illegal sale and distribution of Ganja in the Gachibowli. The individual, a resident of Maharashtra, has been regularly frequenting the vicinity of HDFC Bank, Cyberabad Branch, Gachibowli, to conduct illegal drug sales, particularly targeting IT employees and private sector workers.

According to EAGLE, the suspect transported 5 kilograms of Ganja in the form of 100 packets, each weighing 50 grams and sells each packet for a price of Rs 3,000; used WhatsApp to communicate with clients sending coded messages such as ‘Bhai Baccha a Gaya Bhai’ indicating his arrival and the availability of the substance.

CH Roopesh, SP, EAGLE said that on July 12, EAGLE formed multiple surveillance and decoy teams comprising officers in plain clothes. These teams strategically positioned themselves around the HDFC Bank, Gachibowli area to apprehend consumers of narcotics

“In a span of 2 hours, a total of 14 individuals were apprehended in the act of attempting to purchase Ganja. All 14 individuals were tested on the spot using Urine Drug Testing Kits, and each tested positive for cannabis consumption. All 14 consumers are being referred to certified drug de-addiction centers for treatment and rehabilitation,” said Roopesh.

The officer said, “While conducting a decoy operation, a husband and wife came along with their 4-year-old son to purchase Ganja. We let off the lady and the child. The husband tested positive.” In another instance, both husband and wife came to purchase ganja, and the wife tried to bluff her way out. But when tested both yielded positive and both are addicted to Ganja.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the main peddler, Sandeep, a Maharashtra-based individual, who evaded capture during the operation. Continued surveillance and targeted operations are planned to eliminate the presence of narcotic substances in the IT corridor and its surrounding neighborhoods.

“Our technical teams are analyzing the WhatsApp communication logs, phone numbers, and digital evidence collected from the consumers’ mobile phones to trace the supply network. The database of over 100 customers is being examined to uncover the broader distribution and demand network. All the remaining 86 consumers, better to go for de-addiction rather than EAGLE sending them,” said CH Roopesh, SP, EAGLE.