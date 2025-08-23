EAGLE arrests 4 interstate drug peddlers, ganja worth Rs 22.75L seized

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown against interstate drug trafficking, the EAGLE (Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement) forces apprehended 4 persons involved in the illegal trade of narcotics shipment intended for delivery in Pune, Maharashtra. Police seized 91 kg of ganja worth Rs 22,75,000.

Police arrested Prakash Chandra Pradhan (47), Basanta Badatya (20), Ghanshyam Badatya (33), and Chitrasena Jani (19) all from Ganjam District, Odisha.

The accused were found transporting large quantities of ganja from Odisha to Pune, Maharashtra via train. According to EAGLE, the accused were part of an interstate drug trafficking network. They sourced ganja from a main supplier, Prashanth, also based in Odisha, and were tasked with delivering the drugs in batches of 15 to 20 kg. The drugs were concealed in trolleys and backpacks to evade detection while traveling in AC coaches on trains from Bhubaneswar to Pune. Upon arrival in Pune, they handed over the contraband to two individuals, Sai Ram and Mommy, who were the receivers.

The accused received Rs 10,000 for each consignment delivered, and in recent months, they had invested equal amounts in purchasing ganja from their supplier, thereby sharing in the profits from the illegal trade. This gang transported drugs more than 20 times in the last one year. A case has been registered under Section 8(c) r/w 20(b)(ii)(C), 27A, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to apprehend Prashanth, the main supplier, and further dismantle the trafficking network.

EAGLE force requests the youth/students not to fall prey to drugs and request the parents to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach police or pass information to Police on Toll Free no.1908, WhatsApp 87126 71111 and mail: [email protected] to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a drug-free Telangana.