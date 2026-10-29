EAGLE Force nab three for selling banned e-cigarettes

Hyderabad: The EAGLE Force arrested three persons on Wednesday for allegedly selling prohibited electronic cigarettes and seized six e-cigarettes of different brands along with Rs 1.05 lakh in cash. In a targeted crackdown on illegal vape sales, the special unit raided Fuego Smoke Shop near Niloufer Hospital in Nampally.

The arrested individuals were identified as shop manager Md Ashfaq, 24, alongside employees Shehabuddeen, 22, and Md Mustafa, 36. During preliminary enquiries, Md Ashfaq stated that the commercial premises were rented in February 2026 by Jaheed alias Abdul Khader at a monthly rent of Rs 35,000 from the property owner.

The manager noted that the establishment originally operated under the name The Smoke Shop. The three apprehended individuals worked at the outlet in managerial, helper, and employee capacities. Investigators are currently examining their respective operational roles, business ownership, management structures, and the circumstances surrounding illegal sales.