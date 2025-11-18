Eatala asks BJP workers not to get fazed by JH debacle

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender urged BJP workers not to be disheartened by the outcome of the Jubilee Hills by-election, assuring them that the party’s future remains bright.

Addressing the media on Monday, he said it is natural for the ruling party to win by-elections. However, expressing his personal view, the MP remarked, “We cannot come to power in Telangana with divisive politics. Politics based on caste and religion cannot last forever.”

Rajender encouraged party cadres to remain resilient, emphasising that setbacks are temporary and the future belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He reminded activists that, whether in power or opposition, the BJP has consistently worked for the people under the saffron flag for decades.

He observed that thousands of BJP workers and hundreds of leaders continue to discuss the party’s future, while some ruling party ministers are misled by “ignorant voices.” He pointed out that the ruling party has won in Narayankhed, Paleru, Huzurnagar, Nagarjuna Sagar, Cantonment and Jubilee Hills. However, BJP victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad demonstrated that people rejected the arrogance of former Chief Minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhara Rao. The Huzurabad election, he said, was closely followed by Telugus worldwide, and despite KCR’s campaign invoking Dalita Bandhu, the ruling party could not secure victory.

Since the formation of Telangana, nine by-elections have been held, with the ruling party winning seven and Congress securing two. In Jubilee Hills, despite temptations and strategies similar to those once employed by KCR, the ruling party won by a wide margin. Rajender questioned how Congress, which lost deposits in Huzurabad, Dubbak and Munugode, could suddenly claim power. “Will BJP’s work end after losing a single by-election? No one with political knowledge says that,” he asserted, adding that hard work will ensure future success.

He dismissed allegations of EVM manipulation, asking whether similar claims applied to BJP victories in Telangana and Karnataka. “If you win, it is justice. If we win, you call it theft. This is not the way forward,” he said. Rajender emphasised that parties must seek votes by presenting their work and future plans, not by making accusations.

He reiterated that politics based on caste and religion cannot endure. Citing Bihar’s results and reforms such as triple talaq, he highlighted the BJP’s inclusive philosophy under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership: ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas’, ‘Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas’. He reminded workers that the BJP’s democratic strength has kept Gujarat under its governance for years, and that development and welfare must reach all communities equally. As an example, he pointed to Maithili Thakur’s victory in a constituency with a Muslim-majority population in Bihar, underscoring that support for the BJP stems from its commitment to self-respect and national development.

Rajender concluded by stressing collective responsibility for electoral outcomes, rejecting blame on individual leaders, and reaffirming that the BJP’s mission is long-term, rooted in service and unity.