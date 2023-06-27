Live
Eatala is known for murder politics- Padi Kaushik Reddy
Hyderabad: Refuting the allegations of Eatala Jamuna of conspiring to eliminate her husband Eatala Rajender with a ransom of Rs 20 Crore, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy on Tuesday said that the former minister was known for the murder politics.
Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office here on Tuesday, Padi Kaushik Reddy said that there was no truth in the allegations of the Eatala couple. Alleging that Eatala Rajender was known for murder politics, Kaushik Reddy said that during 2014, Rajender got eliminated one person named Balraj. When Telangana protagonist Praveen Yadav was tortured with thrid degree, he committed suicide, he said. He further alleged that Rajender tried to kill him in Marripallygudem in 2018. "I am afraid of Eatala Rajender... He may murder me because he is going to lose in Huzurabad. I have come into politics only to defeat Rajender and I will be satisfied only when I defeat Rajender," said Kaushik Reddy.
Eatala Jamuna had made allegations that Kaushik Reddy tried to kill her husband with a ransom of Rs 20 Crore.
Stating that how someone can call BCs as lower caste, Kaushik Reddy said that Rajeder has now turned into 'cheater Rajender'.