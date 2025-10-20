Eatala Rajender highlights Hathiram Baba’s legacy

Hyderabad/Tirumala: BJP MP Eatala Rajender offered prayers at the sacred temple of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Sunday and reaffirmed and stressed the preservation of religious heritage and inclusive governance.

Accompanied by Mahabubabad MP Balaram Nayak, Telangana Deputy Speaker Ramachandra Nayak, and former MP Sitaram Nayak, Etala addressed the media after darshan, emphasising the historical and spiritual significance of Hathiram Baba, a revered devotee of Lord Venkateswara.

Eatala said, “Hathiram Baba was the greatest devotee of Venkateswara Swamy. At a time when few came to Tirumala, he stood as the guardian of the deity.” He recalled that in recognition of Baba’s unwavering service, Lord Venkateswara granted him thousands of acres of land, elevating his stature and legacy. “We must remember this history and ensure that the inspiration given by Hathiram Baba continues,” he added.

Eatala urged that the Hathiram Baba Trust be handed over to the Lambada community, which he described as a unified cultural nation with “one language, one culture, and one way of life.” He stressed that this initiative should transcend political affiliations and party lines. He also called for the inclusion of the Lambada community in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust and the protection of the Hathiram Baba Math’s properties from encroachment. Besides, he urged the modern reconstruction of the Math to reflect its spiritual and cultural importance and sought cooperation from the state government to support these efforts.