ECI appoints 8 expenditure observers for Hyd district

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer, Ronald Rose stated that the Election Commission of India appointed eight expenditure observers for 15 Assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad district. The Central Election Commission appointed IRS officers working in various States.

The DEO said that those appointed to the Hyderabad district will assume their duties on November 3.

As per the notification, the ECI appointed Subodh Singh as the Expenditure Auditor for the Musheerabad and Nampally Assembly constituencies. Dasharath has been appointed as the Liaison Officer. Lakmikanta Dasappa has been appointed for Malakpet and Amberpet constituencies and Lakshmi Ganesh as the Liaison Officer.

The election authorities appointed Mahesh G Jivadi for Khairtabad constituency, Vishal as a Liaison Officer , Dr Mitu Agarwal for Jubilee Hills and Sanathnagar constituencies and Pushpa Thakur as Liaison Officer.

Kundan Yadav has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor and Mukesh Singh as Liaison Officer for Karwan and Goshamahal constituencies whereas Mrinal Kumar Das and Majid for Charminar and Chandrayanagutta constituencies. Arjun Manik was appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Yakutpura and Bahadurpura constituencies and Naresh as Liaison officer.