ECI provides facility of home voting for first time

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said that all arrangements are being made for State Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held on November 30 and steps are being taken to ensure that the polling goes smoothly without any problems or difficulties.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Vikas Raj said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) was providing a facility for home voting for the first time and the total number of voters in Telangana is three crore 26 lakhs, in which the majority are women.

He further informed that there are four lakh postal ballots and 8.84 lakh EVM ballots are already printed whereas 51 lakh epic cards are printed and distributed.

Vikas Raj said that the home voting facility would be done in three categories and 9,300 people above the age of 80 have already exercised their right to vote.

The CEO said the distribution of two crore 81 lakh voter slips is completed and the remaining voter slips will be completed in the next two days. "The number of polling centres in Telangana is 35,655. We are using 59,000 ballot units and there are 114 registered parties taking part in the election," he informed. He further said that a total of 6,600 complaints have been received through the C Vigil app and three SST, flying squads have been deployed in each Assembly segment. As part of the security arrangements, 64,000 State police have been deployed and 375 central companies are coming to Telangan, he added.