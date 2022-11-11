ED raids continue on Gangula, Vaddiraju

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate continued its raids on TRS leaders for the second day on Thursday. The ED and Income Tax officials carried out searches in the houses and offices of Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra (also known as Gayatri Ravi), who runs granite business in Hyderabad.

Besides Ravi, the central investigating officials also conducted searches in the houses and offices of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar in the city as well as in Karimnagar. The two leaders are facing the allegations of evasion of GST in their granite businesses.

Sources said that five teams of the ED and IT officials carried out the searches in various granite units in Bavupeta, Nagulamalyala and Khazipur in Kothapalli mandal. The teams also conducted raids on the establishments related to the TRS MP. The teams inspected Deccan Granites in Karimnagar, while another team reportedly conducted searches in the MP's residence in Hyderabad. Sources said that the ED will continue its raids to find out irregularities committed in the payment of taxes by their granite companies.

Speaking to the media Kamalakar and Ravichandra said the central agencies targeted the TRS leaders and conspired to foist false cases against them. They are ready to undergo punishment if the probing authorities find any evidence against them.