Education department to provide snacks for Class 10 students

Hyderabad: For the first time, the Education department will be providing healthy and hot snacks to the Class 10 students attending special classes in the evening hours in the government, Zilla Parishad and Model Schools for a period of 34 working days starting from February 15.

The schools have been instructed to hold special classes for the Class X students to prepare them for the SSC Public Exams and obtain a good pass percentage. In this context, the government has decided to provide snacks to students who are attending special classes in the evening hours. Around 1,89,791 students studying Class X in 4,785 government, ZP and Model Schools will benefit from this initiative.

The School Education department has fixed Rs 15 per day as unit cost per student and the necessary budget has also been released to all the District Educational Officers. The DEO has been directed to provide healthy snacks through the mid-day meal agencies.