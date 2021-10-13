Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy releases study material for Intermediate course

Hyderabad: State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy released free study materials to the first year intermediate students.

On Tuesday, the minister released the study materials of Botany, Zoology, Physics, History and Mathematics of the first intermediate course to begin with. Study materials of the remaining subjects would be made available in the next couple of days. Students will face the examinations without any pressure and fear, she hoped.

Sabita Indra Reddy said that the students have been away from the physical classes for some time due to Covid-19. Considering this, they are given an opportunity to write examinations within 70 per cent of their subjects, with 50 per cent choices. The minister said that the State government is taking steps to provide quality education for the all-around development of students, besides, setting new standards.

The initiative taken would benefit lakhs of students, and she appreciated the experts' parping the study material easily understood by the students. Students can access the study materials by visiting the website www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Intermediate Education Commissioner Omar Jalil, Udityala Ramana, Mahender Kumar, Vasundhra Devi and other officials were present.

Meanwhile, a TSBIE statement said that the IPE 2021 first-year examination question papers have been set from 70 per cent of the syllabus and the syllabus is kept on the website at www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in for students to see. Also, internal choice has been enhanced in the first year question papers of IPE-2021. Model question papers of each subject are also kept on the same website.

The department of intermediate education arranging the basic learning material of the first year on the website will help the preparation of examinations.

Further, the IPE for the first year is being conducted and every effort is being made to safeguard the career and interests of the students. Also, students who have changed the colleges' in the second year b6y taking admission on a Transfer Certificate basis have to appear for the IPE 2021 first-year examinations from the college zone where they had studied and paid the first year examination fee.

Also, in a separate circular, it said that the Commissioner of Intermediate Education and District Intermediate Education Offers to make immediate local arrangements to identify suitable persons to work as guest faculty in the vacant posts, on terms specified by the government for the leftover five months.