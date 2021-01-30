Education Sabitha Indra Reddy Minister launches various development works

Ibrahimpatnam: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has initiated various development works worth Rs 2.7 crore at Manchal mandal in Ranga Reddy District on Friday. Education Minister along with Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Ibrahimpatnam legislator M Kishan Reddy inaugurated Marpalli CC Road, Rythu Vedikas, Vaikunta Dhamam and Marketing Department Warehouse Building.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabita Indra Reddy said that the villages are being developed as planned with programmes like Palle Pragati. She also said that the TRS government is building farmers' forums for farmers to sit together and discuss without causing any trouble to them and also providing Rythu Bandhu for farmers. The Minister further said that the TRS government is providing farmer insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh in case of farmer's death. Ranga Reddy District ZP Chairperson T Anita Reddy, District Farmer Committee Chairman Vangeti Lakshma Reddy, MPP Narmada, ZPTC Marri Nityaniranjan Reddy were also present.