Education Secretary inspects teacher training centre in RR
Hyderabad: Telangana Education Department Secretary Dr Yogita Rana visited a teacher training centre in Ranga Reddy district on Friday.
According to officials, in line with the state government’s vision, every teacher must strive to provide quality education to each student and work towards improving educational standards across Telangana. The learnings from the training should be implemented in classrooms to enhance the quality of education.
A clear transformation should be evident in every teacher before and after the training.
Every teacher must use adequate teaching-learning materials in the classroom and ensure that concepts are clearly understood by students. Student enrolment should be increased through the ‘Badi Bata’ (Government School Enrolment Drive) initiative.
While interacting with teachers, Yogita Rana asked about their training experiences and what new knowledge they had gained.