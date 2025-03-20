Education to get Rs 23,108 crore

Hyderabad: To enhance the education in government schools that have lagged behind for decades and to align with global standards, the state government announced the introduction of Young India Integrated Residential Schools and the initiation of revamping the government education system.

State Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, while presenting the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the State Assembly on Wednesday, said, that currently, there are 1,023 government residential schools in Telangana, of which 662 do not have their own buildings. Many gurukuls operate in facilities with minimal resources, lack proper toilets, and accommodating hundreds of students. Although there are special residential schools for different categories, there is a lack of uniformity in educational standards and basic infrastructure among them.

The proposed schools aim to support not only academic learning but also the holistic development of students, fostering their mental and physical growth, regardless of caste, religion, or economic background. By bringing together students from SC, ST, BC, minority, and other communities under one roof, these institutions ensure equal educational opportunities and foster greater social unity. In this direction, the government has made a historic decision to issue administrative sanction for an amount of Rs 11,600 crore for the establishment of 58 Young India Integrated Residential Schools across the state. We are committed to setting up at least one Young India Residential School in every constituency. The integrated schools will be constructed on land parcels ranging from 20 to 25 acres, he said.

Further, the schools would be designed in line with the evolving education sector to offer a standard of education comparable to private schools, complete with state-of-the-art facilities. The new schools will feature amenities such as auditoriums, dining halls, digital classrooms, sports fields, and dedicated cricket and football grounds. To ensure effective and continuous student supervision, residential quarters for teaching staff will be located within the school premises.

Additionally, these schools will utilise wind and solar energy extensively for sustainability. Students in these schools will be provided with accommodation, meals, uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, and all other essential items free of cost. In addition to the regular curriculum, special training will be offered to prepare them for competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, and other entrance exams. Equal emphasis will also be placed on sports, arts, and competitions to foster physical and mental resilience.

The FM said to provide balanced nutrition for children’s physical and mental health, the government has increased diet charges by 40 per cent and cosmetic charges by 200 per cent in all gurukuls, welfare department hostels, and Kasturba Gandhi Girls’ Schools in the state.