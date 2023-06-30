Eid-ul-Adha celebrations hit a high note across city

Hyderabad: Several Muslim brethren around the state have celebrated Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and visited mosques and Eidgah and attended the Eid congregational prayers on Thursday. Bakrid is the second big festival of Muslims which is celebrated on the 10th of the Islamic month of Zul-hijja every year.

To mark the celebrations and festival, people were dressed in their festive attire and major congregations were witnessed at Mir Alam Eidgah, Eidgah Madannapet, Masab Tank Eidgah and Eidgah at Seven Tombs, Mecca Masjid, Shahi Masjid and other Eidgah’s.

Keeping in view the tasks to be done on the festive day including animal sacrifice, majority of Muslims attended the prayers at 6 am and continued to complete the task. Many were seen rushing home after the prayers to complete the sacrificing task of offering ‘Qurbani’ of sacrificial animal.

Khateeb of Mecca Masjid, Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi led the Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the Mir Alam Eidgah. Several important personalities and dignitaries of the community and senior officials of the minority welfare department attended the prayers.

Rush for butchers was also seen in the city as a huge number of them came to the city from the adjoining districts of Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Sanga Reddy and various other districts to earn money on the festive day.

The police made elaborate security arrangements to ensure peace in the city. Police pickets were deployed at all sensitive places and patrolling was carried especially in the areas where the State festival Bonalu is also celebrated. The senior officials were monitoring the activity in the city from the command and control centre and the DGP office.

The sale of sheep, goats and cattle is continuing in the city with people purchases to sacrifice the animal. The Eid will be celebrated till Saturday.

Eid-ul-Adha is also considered as the ‘Fiest of the Sacrifice’.

The festival commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience and dedication to Allah. Almighty was pleased with his devotion to him and sent the sheep to be slaughtered in place of his son. Ever since then, cattle sacrifice is a major part of Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

To mark this occasion, Muslims re-enact Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, ox, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy.

Eid is an occasion of joy and peace, where people celebrate with their families, let go of past grudges and make meaningful connections with one another. Around the world, Eid traditions and festivities vary and many countries have unique cultural approaches to this important festival.