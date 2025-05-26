Eidgah Bilali, a venue of ‘Waqf protests’, in spotlight

Hyderabad: Eidgah Bilali at Masab Tank, which is turning out to be a venue for protest meetings of late against the ‘Waqf (Amendment) Act’, is in the spotlight. As a portion of this Eidgah also known historically as ‘Hockey Grounds’ already encroached upon by squatters, locals began questioning the sincerity of the political and religious heads leading the protest programmes, in setting free ‘Waqf lands’ like the Eidgah.

As per the Waqf records, Eidgah Bilali, which is over a century old, is spread out over 19,636 sq yds. However in recent years, part of it has fallen to land sharks, particularly the area which is on the western side of the ground. Shanties, workshops and also some houses have been built in this part. The locals fear that whatever remaining area on the western side attached to the Eidgah’s main structure (the wall) would be lost within no time, if ignored. “This is one of the important Eidgahs of the city and I have my fond memories as a hockey player in these grounds. However, over the recent years, part of it has been encroached and whatever is remaining beyond the Eidgah’s wall is falling to land sharks,” said Saleem Bin Khalifa, general secretary of Bhistiwada Youth Sports Welfare Association.

During the days when hockey was patronised, for sports lovers like Saleem, this ground was their second home, as they spent their maximum time playing the ‘national sport’.

However, as cricket became more popular, youngsters began playing cricket in the grounds and in recent years, a cricket academy also came into being in the same grounds on the southern portion of the land. Saleem and scores of others have questioned its existence, since part of Eidgah’s land is now held back by the academy allegedly ‘under lease’.

Historically, the Eidgah was under the control of the committee of Jama Masjid in AC Guards. But in recent years, the committee has lost control over it. A few others have questioned the way protest programmes related to Waqf Act were held without mentioning the alleged encroachment of the Eidgah’s western side. “A few weeks ago, a big public meeting was organised in the city and during that time, the all India Muslim Personal Law Board chief refrained from answering the questions asked by a national channel reporter regarding Waqf encroachments. In the coming days, more protests are going to take place in Hyderabad against the amendment in the Waqf Act. The Board should also highlight details of illegal encroachments of Waqf properties so that the general public becomes aware of it and supports the efforts,” said another resident, on condition of anonymity.