Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
Secunderabad celebrated the grand launch of Ekadhi’s fifth luxury silver jewellery store on RP Road, graced by actress Anasuya Bharadwaj. Known for...
Secunderabad celebrated the grand launch of Ekadhi’s fifth luxury silver jewellery store on RP Road, graced by actress Anasuya Bharadwaj. Known for blending tradition with contemporary design, Ekadhi offers collections like Nakshi, Jadau, Polki, CZs, and Victorian jewellery, catering to brides, homemakers, and style enthusiasts alike. Directors Venu Rachakonda and Shiv Charan Vuppalanchi highlighted the brand’s mission to make high-quality silver jewellery accessible without compromising elegance. The launch featured exclusive offers valid until October 22, including free harams, necklaces, and gundu malas on select purchases. Ekadhi plans further expansion across South India and internationally, inviting franchise partners to join its journey.