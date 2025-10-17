Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad

Secunderabad celebrated the grand launch of Ekadhi’s fifth luxury silver jewellery store on RP Road, graced by actress Anasuya Bharadwaj. Known for blending tradition with contemporary design, Ekadhi offers collections like Nakshi, Jadau, Polki, CZs, and Victorian jewellery, catering to brides, homemakers, and style enthusiasts alike. Directors Venu Rachakonda and Shiv Charan Vuppalanchi highlighted the brand’s mission to make high-quality silver jewellery accessible without compromising elegance. The launch featured exclusive offers valid until October 22, including free harams, necklaces, and gundu malas on select purchases. Ekadhi plans further expansion across South India and internationally, inviting franchise partners to join its journey.