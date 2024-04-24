Live
- Mkt range bound amid positive global cues
- Govt gets 7 bids under PLI for battery mfg units
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
Election Commission orders transfer of Hyderabad South Zone DCP
The EC also asked the chief secretary to send a panel of names of three IPS officers by tomorrow to fill the vacancy.
The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the Telangana Chief Secretary to transfer Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) P Sai Chaitanya,West zone DCP (Vijay Kumar) of Hyderabad , sources said.
In communication to the Chief Secretary, the EC said the officer should hand over charge to an official who is immediately below his rank and should not be assigned any election related work till the end of the current general elections.
The EC also asked the chief secretary to send a panel of names of three IPS officers by tomorrow to fill the vacancy.
