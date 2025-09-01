Embrace innovation, integrity and societal responsibility to find solutions: OU V-C

Hyderabad: The University College of Engineering (UCE), Osmania University, marked a momentous occasion on Sunday with its Graduation Day 2025 celebrations, honoring the academic excellence of 510 graduating students, and thanking Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram. The event was a vibrant blend of pride, tradition, and forward-looking vision, drawing distinguished guests, faculty, alumni, and students.

The ceremony saw the presentation of 25 Gold Medals, 15 Cash Awards, and 25 Rank Certificates to meritorious students. A highlight of the event was the conferring of the Distinguished Alumni Award–2025 to Srinivasa Rao Kakumanu, CEO & MD of MosChip Technologies Ltd., in recognition of his contributions to industry and academia.

Prof. Kumar Molugaram, Chief Guest and Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University, was felicitated with a Citation of Honour by the college. In his address, he urged graduates to embrace innovation, integrity, and societal responsibility. “Solve the unsolved problems,” he said, encouraging students to blend hard work, smart strategies, and strong networks to achieve their goals. He also emphasized the importance of practicing the Art of Living for a balanced and meaningful life.

Prof. Molugaram announced the appointment of Gopala T.K. Krishna as Adjunct Professor and shared updates on infrastructure, including the inauguration of Bhima Hostel and plans to replace the Ganga Hostel.