  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Emphasis on ethical standards in research; 2nd national doctoral conclave at OU

Emphasis on ethical standards in research; 2nd national doctoral conclave at OU
x

Osmania University

Highlights

Hyderabad: The second national doctoral conclave themed ‘Exploring New Frontiers in Research’ was inaugurated at the Department of Commerce, Osmania...

Hyderabad: The second national doctoral conclave themed ‘Exploring New Frontiers in Research’ was inaugurated at the Department of Commerce, Osmania University, on Friday. Faculty members from commerce, research scholars and research supervisors from various universities across Telangana, along with a scholar from the University of Mysore, participated in the conclave hosted by the Department of Commerce.

Prof. D Chennappa, head, Department of Commerce, highlighted its efforts in organising meetings for research scholars and supervisors to discuss progress and address research challenges, emphasising importance of diligence and ethical standards in research. Prof. Indrakanti Sekhar encouraged inter-disciplinary collaboration and urged the department to invite experts from other fields to enrich scholars’ research work.

Senior prof Appa Rao, president, Indian Accounting Association, emphasised the significance of presentation skills, adherence to timelines and production of high-quality, original research.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X