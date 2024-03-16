Emphasis on ethical standards in research; 2nd national doctoral conclave at OU

Hyderabad: The second national doctoral conclave themed ‘Exploring New Frontiers in Research’ was inaugurated at the Department of Commerce, Osmania University, on Friday. Faculty members from commerce, research scholars and research supervisors from various universities across Telangana, along with a scholar from the University of Mysore, participated in the conclave hosted by the Department of Commerce.

Prof. D Chennappa, head, Department of Commerce, highlighted its efforts in organising meetings for research scholars and supervisors to discuss progress and address research challenges, emphasising importance of diligence and ethical standards in research. Prof. Indrakanti Sekhar encouraged inter-disciplinary collaboration and urged the department to invite experts from other fields to enrich scholars’ research work.

Senior prof Appa Rao, president, Indian Accounting Association, emphasised the significance of presentation skills, adherence to timelines and production of high-quality, original research.