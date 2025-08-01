Empowering students: BRAOU, RASCI host job mela to promote stipend-based apprenticeship

Hyderabad: In a move to enhance skill development through education-linked employment, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU), in association with the Retailers Association Skill Council of India (RASCI), organised a Job Mela on campus to promote its Stipend-Based Apprenticeship Program (SAP).

The event organised on Thursday attracted students from across Telangana and highlighted new pathways for earning while learning.

Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, Vice Chancellor of BRAOU, addressed the gathering as the chief guest, emphasising the university’s mission to empower students with scholarship-based education. He highlighted that students enrolled in the SAP have the opportunity to earn stipends ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 24,000 per month while continuing their academic journey.

“Our goal is to ensure that every student not only receives an education but also becomes employable or entrepreneurial,” Prof. Chakrapani said. He announced future collaborations with reputed organisations to host additional job fairs and skill-oriented initiatives. He also reaffirmed the university’s dedication to preparing students for managerial roles through a practice-intensive, stipend-linked degree framework.

The Vice Chancellor commended the Telangana government’s initiative to boost women’s entrepreneurship in both urban and rural areas.BRAOU’s partnership with WE-Hub is a strategic step in that direction, aiming to foster innovation and leadership among women. He also announced the rollout of short-term vocational courses for tribal and rural learners via Swami Ramananda Tirtha Rural Institute.

Joining virtually from Mumbai, Sameer Narsapur, Head of Standards & Quality Assurance at RASCI, emphasised the importance of integrating education with professional experience. Chanda Vadde, General Manager of Industry and Academia (RASCI South), spoke about RASCI’s Four-I’s model—Individual, Institution, Industry, and India—which forms the foundation of the curriculum design.

“The SAP program offers more than a certificate—it creates financially independent and professionally competent individuals,” she added, assuring students of enhanced employment prospects upon completion.