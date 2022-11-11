English Vinglish: Govt English medium schools hit subject teacher roadblock

Hyderabad: Ever since English medium has been introduced in government schools, students have been lagging behind in their portion as there is a lack of teaching staff in English medium government schools and also the teachers have not been focusing on teaching the students through English medium. Apart from this, they are also focusing on Telugu/Urdu media leading to them to handle an extra responsibility.

Parents pointed out that, teachers who were earlier teaching in Telugu or Urdu mediums were given training in English and are now teaching both in Telugu and English mediums. In almost every school there is a need for Physics, Social and Biology teachers in higher classes and Social, English and Math teachers for primary classes.

Government School teacher, Barkatpura, P Prasad said, "The introduction of English medium in government schools seems to be a failure by the State government as there is a lack of subject teachers in our school for both primary and higher classes in English medium. As we are teaching in both the mediums, it is leading to confusion for English medium students in grasping the topics, as English medium is new for them."

"In Telugu medium, there is no requirement but there is a need for additional teachers in the primary section for English medium. The government has taken a good initiative in introducing English medium in government schools but have forgotten to strengthen the teaching staff. If there are no sufficient teachers for English medium then how will students improve their English skills," said Ravi Reddy, Government School teacher, Yousufguda

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association, said, "We are vexed of complaining to the Education department to recruit teachers as in almost all government schools a single teacher is handling two subjects. Many children have complained that, teachers are not able to follow the timetable as they have an extra burden on them which is indeed effecting the students' career."