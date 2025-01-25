Ensure hassle-free power supply during summer: Dy CM to babus

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has instructed Energy Department officials from Chief Managing Director (CMD) level to superintending engineers to immediately make State-wide field-level visits to ensure a continuous and quality supply of power.

Bhatti Vikramarka held a review meeting with officials concerned at Praja Bhavan on Friday. He instructed the Transco, Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd (NPDCL), and Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (SPDCL) officers and staff to commence the action plan for ensuring quality power supply. “Review and awareness meetings should be held on the implementation of the summer power supply plan, and along with officials and staff, farmers, consumers, and media representatives should also be involved in these meetings,” he instructed.

The Deputy CM said that keeping in mind the problems faced during last summer, the measures being taken for efficient supply of power should be explained in these meetings. At the same time, grievances and complaints should be accepted from the farmers and the consumers.

“Extensive meetings on summer plan implementation are to be held at the field level from January 27 to February 4. The schedule for these meetings should be announced and given wide publicity by the nodal officers,” he said.

The Energy Minister directed the nodal officers to hold review meetings on the summer action plan at the district and subdivision levels on January 29. A review meeting on the summer action plan will be held by superintending engineers at the division level on February 4.

The steps to be taken to address problems of overload feeders in the substations and problems being faced for the last three years in the DTRs are to be explained in these field-level meetings. The Energy department principal secretary, Sundeep Kumar Sultania; Transco CMD Krishna Bhaskar; SPDCL CMD Musharaff Ali; NPDCL CMD Varun Reddy; and others attended.