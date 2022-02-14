Equality cornerstone of democracy: Ram Nath Kovind

Muchintal: "Saint-poets and philosophers like Ramanujacharya have created and nurtured cultural identity, cultural continuity and cultural unity of the country. The Statue of Equality reflects the age-old traditions of Sant-Sadhu and would be an inspiration to bring an equitable society and to foray into a golden future ahead for the country," said President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the golden idol of Sri Ramanujarcharya, President Kovind said the saint-poets and philosophers have built the concept of a nation based on cultural values. "This culture-based concept of nation is different from how it is defined in the western thought. References to the bhakti tradition that united India in a single-thread centuries ago are found in the Puranas.

This tradition can be seen in the form of the bhakti sect inspired by Ramanujacharya, which had spread from Srirangam and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Thus, the emotional unity of Indians is centuries old," the President said. Ramanujacharya's 'Vishishtadvait' is not only a singular contribution to philosophy but also showed the relevance of philosophy in day-to-day life, he said.

"What is called philosophy in the West has been reduced to a subject of only scholarly study. But what we call 'Darshan' is not a matter of dry analysis; it is a way of looking at the world and also a way of life. That has always remained true in India, thanks to philosopher-saints like Ramanujacharya," said President Kovind.

The President further said Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who stood for social justice, had clearly stated that the fundamental constitutional ideals of the country's modern republic are based on the cultural heritage of India.

Babasaheb had also mentioned with great respect the egalitarian ideals of Ramanujacharya, the President said adding: "Thus, our concept of equality is not derived from western countries.

It has developed in the cultural soil of India. Our eternal vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is based on equality." "Equality is the corner-stone of our democracy," he said.

Equality before law, prohibition of all forms of discrimination, equality of opportunity, abolition of untouchability - all these fundamental rights have been enshrined in the Indian Constitution. To achieve the constitutional objective of establishing an equitable society, many programmes of public welfare are run by the government, Kovind added.

Earlier, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomed the President at the Begumpet airport.