Etela Rajender Inaugurates Rameshwari Silks at Habsiguda

Rameshwari Silks – a house of wedding collection was inaugurated by Member of parliament Etela Rajender at Street Number 8, Habsiguda.

Along with Etela Former MLA Betti Subhash Reddy, Constituency Congress party in-charge Parameshwar Reddy, BJP Habsiguda division in-charge Marineni Phanedra and Habsiguda division corporator Chethana Harish were also present at the new store inauguration.