ETV Win Elevates Telugu Streaming with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

  • Created On:  12 Dec 2025 1:54 PM IST
ETV Win Elevates Telugu Streaming with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
ETV Win has transformed Telugu OTT viewing by introducing Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos across 20+ titles, including hits like Little Hearts, Constable Kanakam, and flagship title KA.

As one of the first regional platforms to embrace immersive formats, ETV Win now offers richer visuals and cinematic sound on TVs, smartphones, and tablets for Premium Plus users.

With 15 million downloads, 1.3 million subscribers, and the largest slate of Telugu originals this year, the platform is redefining how audiences experience action, drama, nostalgia, and new-age storytelling. Dolby integration marks a major milestone in its global expansion.

ETV WinDolby Vision AtmosTelugu OTTStreaming InnovationRegional Cinema Tech
