Eureka! Hyd innovator unveils shield to beat extreme heat

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old innovator from Hyderabad, Sai Teja Peddineni, has designed a remarkable composite material named 'Tardigrade' capable of withstanding an extreme temperature range from -200 degrees Celsius to 1,000 degrees Celsius. This pioneering creation has immense potential for applications in various sectors, particularly in defence, industry, and civilian safety.

Sai Teja Peddineni, the CEO of Veera Advanced Research, shared insights into the development of this unique composite material, stating, "To develop this composite, it took two years of dedicated research and experimentation. The goal was to create a material that could endure very high temperatures, and after numerous trials and errors, we now have a substance that can withstand temperatures ranging from -200°C to 1,000°C."

The applications of this distinctive 'Tardigrade' composite are diverse, with significant implications in the defence sector. It can be utilised for creating extreme technical apparel suitable for harsh weather conditions. Additionally, the unexpected discovery of stealth properties in the material opens up possibilities for defence applications.

Peddineni explained further, "In the industrial sector, where furnaces operate at extremely high temperatures, the apparel made from this composite can offer protection. The stealth properties also have potential defence applications. On the civilian front, this material can be used as safety gear in industries dealing with high temperatures. Moreover, it proves beneficial in negative temperatures, catering to individuals in cold climate zones and adventure tourists."

Describing the product, he highlighted its unique features, saying, "The end product, such as apparel made from this composite, enables the wearer to face extreme temperatures. Inside the suit, the temperature remains near normal, providing comfort even in the harshest external conditions. For instance, in places like the Siachen Glacier, where temperatures can plummet to as low as -50 or -60°C, this composite material can offer effective protection." Looking ahead, Peddineni expressed his ambitious plans, stating, "I aspire to be the first person from India and Telangana to dive into lava someday. I hope to achieve this challenging feat."

Explaining the choice of the brand name 'Veera,' he emphasised, "I want to keep the name Veera, which means 'Hero.' It signifies that the apparel is proudly made in India, and I hope people recognise it as a symbol of resilience and innovation."

Sai TejaPeddineni's 'Tardigrade' composite stands as a testament to indigenous innovation and the potential of human ingenuity to overcome extreme challenges.