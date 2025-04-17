Even after waiting for years, Aasara pension eludes PwDs

Hyderabad: A significant number of disabled people have been waiting for the approval of their application in the Aasara pension scheme for several years. The beneficiaries are expressing their dismay over delay in processing of these applications, which is causing undue hardship to those who need it most.

The Telangana government has launched various welfare schemes, including the Aasara Pension Scheme, which provides financial assistance to physically disabled persons, among others. However, these applications have been pending for over five years. As per sources, there are 1,500 to 3,000 applications that have been waiting in each circle of the GHMC. The beneficiaries stated that the delay in processing these applications is causing hardship.

K Srinivas Varma, an activist, said, “Hundreds of applications in each circle of the GHMC have been pending for over four years. The previous BRS government did not approve new applications, and the current administration has yet to make a decision on accepting these applications for the beneficiaries”.

Srinivas said he has also submitted a letter to the Chief Minister’s office, Municipal Administration and Municipal Corporation. In a letter, Srinivas brought attention to the pressing issue of pending physical handicaps pension applications with the state government. He stated, “It is alarming to note that approximately 3,000 applications are pending at the Alwal municipal office alone, and one can only imagine the magnitude of pending applications across GHMC and the state.” He stated that these physically handicapped individuals have been waiting for 4 to 5 years, and it is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address this issue. “Instead of focusing on free bus schemes, I urge the government to prioritise these pending applications and provide the necessary support to these individuals.”

Srinivas requested the government to expedite the processing of pending applications and ensure they are processed and cleared at the earliest. Enhance support for physically handicapped individuals and consider increasing the pension amount and providing additional support services, such as healthcare and education, to these individuals, he added.

Mohammed Ahmed, another activist in Old City, said that while the disabled and elderly people whose applications were approved under the Aasara scheme are not receiving the pensions on time, the existing beneficiaries are expressing their dismay over the delay in releasing the pensions on time.

It is said that the Aasara pensions are getting delayed beyond the expected time, leading to several subsistence issues for the disabled, who chiefly depend on monthly medicines, besides their day-to-day needs.