Everyone should strive for achieving State’s development: Mahesh Goud

Hyderabad: PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud has called upon all parties to work together for the development of the Telangana State.

Addressing the Alai Balai programme held at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Sunday, Mahesh Kumar lauded the Alai Balai initiative as one that transcends political, caste, and religious divisions, drawing admiration not only from within Telangana but across the entire country.

Appreciating the efforts of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya for uniting the leaders from different political parties in the name of the Alai Balai programme, he emphasised that political differences should exist only during elections. After elections, everyone should come together to focus on the State's development and the preservation of cultural traditions, he said. Further, he expressed that regardless of which party holds power, whether at the State or Central level, cooperation is essential for the State's development. The PCC president urged all political parties in Telangana to come together in this spirit of collaboration. He also praised the seamless continuation of the Alai Balai event, now successfully led by Dattatreya's daughter, and wished for its continued success in the years to come.