Exchange soiled notes right at your doorstep

Tarnaka: When you have torn, soiled or burnt currency notes, you would think what to do with them as they are not accepted in most of the places. But now with one call, your torn note, let it is of any denomination, can be easily exchanged. A 34-year-old young man Ajay Kumar, resident of Tarnaka, who has been accepting the old torn notes to replace with new ones.

Kumar starts his day at 10 am by holding a bag that consists of some bundles of new notes and wandering from one area to another, approaching various shop of different categories like supermarket, Kirana shop, street vendors, or cobbler to find if any torn notes they are possessing.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ajay Kumar, said "Sometimes I collect Rs 1000 or Rs5000 value of old notes in a day and sometimes not a single rupee."

His service is not free, though it is offered at doorsteps. According to the condition of the note, he charges some amount. He charges 10 percent of the value of the note if it is stick with tap and 20 percent if the notes are torn irrespective of denomination.

"I get 4-5 calls daily. Sometimes people tell that they will go to bank for exchange."He took up the exchange of notes in 2015, which is not only helping him to earn his livelihood but also helping the people who want to get rid of the torn currency. Some persons do not find leisure to go to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for exchange of one or two notes or lesser denominations. So they take help from him.

After collecting the notes, he cleans them, also tapes the torn notes and on the same day goes to the RBI for exchange.According to him, he earns around Rs 500 to 1000 each day.