Excise dept raids farmhouse, seizes liquor worth Rs 4L

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Shamshabad Excise Department task force seized non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 4 lakh from a private function held at a farmhouse in Moinabad. They seized the stock, including 50 bottles of Black Label, four bottles of Goa-based liquor, and several other non-duty and duty-paid alcohol brands.

According to officials, the raid was part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal liquor distribution at unauthorised events. A family was hosting a function for their children at a function hall in the Moinabad area. The organisers served high-end liquor foreign liquor from Delhi and Goa to guests and failed to obtain permission from the department for liquor consumption at the event.

The officials said that instead of serving liquor legally available in Telangana, they have procured non-duty paid liquor from Delhi, Goa and Defence stocks. They seized 50 bottles of Black label whisky from Delhi, four bottles from Goa, three duty-paid bottles from Telangana and 12 beer bottles.

Authorities confirmed that organisers had not obtained a licence or permission from the department to serve alcohol. Serving liquor without official clearance is a violation of excise rules, especially in private gatherings or commercial venues like farmhouses.

Excise CI Praveen Kumar led the raid. A case has been filed against both the event organisers and the farmhouse owner for violating excise laws. Shamshabad Excise Superintendent Krishnapriya confirmed the action, emphasising that strict monitoring will continue across the region. Telangana Excise Enforcement director Shahnawaz Khan praised the Shamshabad police and excise team for their swift and effective response in seizing illegal liquor. Investigation is on to track the source and supply chain involved in the unauthorised operation.