Exercise for regularisation of contract lecturers has begun: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: The State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday said that the State government had begun the exercise of regularisation of the jobs of contract lecturers of junior and degree colleges. Vinod Kumar addressed a meeting of contract lecturers of junior and degree colleges at the club house of the Minister's Quarters on Saturday.

The Planning Board VC said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao issued GO 16 on February 26, 2016. He said that because of some people approaching the court, the issue of regularisation of the jobs of contract lecturers could not get resolved.

Vinod Kumar said that the government has intensified the process of regularisation of the jobs of contract lecturers of junior and degree colleges with the dismissal of the court case recently.

However, he said that the people who lost the case in the lower court had approached the Supreme Court. He said that Chief Minister was positive towards contract lecturers. Vinod Kumar sought many suggestions and advices from the contract lecturers for regularization of jobs. He said that the government was moving forward as planned for the all-round development of the State.

Vinod Kumar reminded that the State has been a leader in all fields and the NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised this many times. He explained that there were many factors such as continuous power supply, increasing water drainage facilities, undertaking welfare and development programs on a large scale.

He also said that the state government was playing a constructive role in that direction by taking the movement's slogan of water, funds and appointments as inspiration.

The Planning Board VC explained that the state government, which had already filled 1.30 lakh jobs, was issuing step-by-step notifications for filling up about 90,000 more jobs. If the notifications are issued simultaneously, it would be difficult for the candidates, he added.

Vinod Kumar said that with the construction of several projects including the Kaleshwaram project, the ground water level in the state has increased enormously. He said that irrigation water would reach lakhs of acres of land through the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift scheme. He promised to take the problems of contract lecturers to the notice of the Chief Minister.