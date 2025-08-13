Expedite Nalgonda X Road-Owaisi Jn flyover construction, GHMC chief directs officials

Hyderabad: In a determined push to strengthen Hyderabad’s urban infrastructure, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner RV Karnan on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the 2.58 km four-lane bi-directional flyover from Nalgonda X Road to Owaisi Junction. The Commissioner directed officials to expedite construction and resolve land acquisition hurdles to meet the targeted completion date of March 2026.

He was accompanied by Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, and Charminar ZC Venkanna. This vital corridor, part of the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), is designed to ease traffic congestion along one of the city’s busiest stretches. Spanning from the Government Printing Press in Chanchalguda to Yadagiri Theatre via Saidabad and IS Sadan, the Rs 620 crore project aims to create a seamless, conflict-free traffic flow.

During the inspection, Commissioner Karnan emphasized the importance of maintaining both speed and quality in execution. Project engineers reaffirmed their commitment to delivering the flyover by the March 2026 deadline.

Addressing delays due to pending land acquisition, the Commissioner instructed town planning officials to resolve these issues immediately to prevent further setbacks. Malakpet DC MK I Ali, Maintenance Executive Engineer Peersing and Project Executive Engineer Bhupal, who were present during the visit, assured full cooperation and adherence to timelines.

Subsequently, the Commissioner inspected the drainage facilities in the Dabirpura area. He pointed out that during the rainy season, rainwater should flow unimpeded through the Nala’s, drains and not result in floods that affect residents living nearby.

On the occasion, Commissioner Karnan stated, “The Nalgonda X Road to Owaisi Junction flyover is pivotal for easing traffic congestion and enhancing connectivity. We are working diligently to overcome challenges and deliver this world-class infrastructure by March 2026.” This series of inspections underscores GHMC’s commitment to accelerating infrastructure development and improving urban mobility across Hyderabad.