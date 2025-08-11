Experts warn against untrained cosmetic procedures at SafePlast-2025 meet

Hyderabad: Despiterapid advances in medical aesthetics, fear of complications continues to deter many from undergoing hair transplants, laser treatments, and facial cosmetic surgeries. At the two-day SafePlast-2025 conference, which opened Saturday at T-Hub, over 120 plastic surgeons and dermatologists from across India — joined by overseas experts — addressed how to make such procedures safer.

Renowned Dubai-based plastic surgeon Dr. Sanjay Parashar cautioned that even with full effort, aesthetic surgeries carry risks. “Complications can occur despite precision. Proper training, not just book knowledge, is essential. Treatments like liposuction, facial corrections, and hair transplants require extreme care,” he said, stressing infection prevention and patient satisfaction as top priorities.

Dr. Gurukarna Vemula, Managing Director of Personix Cosmetics & Plastic Surgery Centre, urged patients to verify doctors’ credentials before treatment. “Check for recognised degrees like MBBS, MD, MCh and state medical council registration. Avoid untrained practitioners, as botched hair transplants, Botox, and laser treatments can lead to infections and other side effects,” he warned.