Live
- Provide relevant documents: K’taka chief poll officer to Rahul on his ‘vote theft’ claim
- CM, Dy CM share pleasant moments with PM
- Minister responds to culvert collapse in Kadapa
- OTT line-up shines bright with action, thrills and animated fun
- ‘Mayasabha’ review: A gripping political drama
- ‘Quit Corporates’ rally on Aug 13
- Jaunpur’s women SHGs power ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ with 7 lakh handmade flags
- Pamela Anderson shares her code for a healthier social media life
- The beautiful bond between siblings
- Over 9 in 10 youth wish to apply for global jobs if given free visa
Experts warn against untrained cosmetic procedures at SafePlast-2025 meet
Hyderabad: Despiterapid advances in medical aesthetics, fear of complications continues to deter many from undergoing hair transplants, laser...
Hyderabad: Despiterapid advances in medical aesthetics, fear of complications continues to deter many from undergoing hair transplants, laser treatments, and facial cosmetic surgeries. At the two-day SafePlast-2025 conference, which opened Saturday at T-Hub, over 120 plastic surgeons and dermatologists from across India — joined by overseas experts — addressed how to make such procedures safer.
Renowned Dubai-based plastic surgeon Dr. Sanjay Parashar cautioned that even with full effort, aesthetic surgeries carry risks. “Complications can occur despite precision. Proper training, not just book knowledge, is essential. Treatments like liposuction, facial corrections, and hair transplants require extreme care,” he said, stressing infection prevention and patient satisfaction as top priorities.
Dr. Gurukarna Vemula, Managing Director of Personix Cosmetics & Plastic Surgery Centre, urged patients to verify doctors’ credentials before treatment. “Check for recognised degrees like MBBS, MD, MCh and state medical council registration. Avoid untrained practitioners, as botched hair transplants, Botox, and laser treatments can lead to infections and other side effects,” he warned.