Live
Just In
Explosion rocks iron industrial unit
Rangareddy: A massive explosion rattled the Scan Energy Pvt Ltd Iron Industry in the Shadnagar constituency of Rangareddy district on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction and many people seriously injured. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the explosion occurred during the unloading of iron from two lorries.
The force of the blast destroyed two lorries and caused significant damage to nearby structures and other goods.
Local authorities and emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene. Local SI Krishnaiah, along with fire officer Jagan and other first responders, controlled the situation and ensured the safety of those affected. Injured individuals were swiftly transported to Shadnagar for medical attention. CI Lakshmi Reddy, confirmed that there have been no reported fatalities thus far. He emphasised that a comprehensive assessment is still underway, and additional details will emerge as the investigation progresses.
This explosion has raised concerns about safety protocols and industrial accidents in the region. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and ensure that measures are taken to prevent such incidents.