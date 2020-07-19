X
Fake doctor arrested in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad West zone task force police on Sunday arrested a fake doctor for treating patients.

The Hyderabad West zone task force police on Sunday arrested a fake doctor for treating patients. The accused who pursued tenth standard claimed himself as a doctor by producing fake certificates and was working in a private hospital in Asifnagar.

Acting on a tip-off, the task force police caught the doctor and the hospital owner Shoaib red-handed at the hospital. The police recovered the fake certificates from the hospital owner and the doctor and handed over them to law and order police.

The police registered a case and are inquiring as to how the accused obtained the certificates.

In the similar case, a 26-year-old man was arrested in February this year for impersonating as a doctor at Gandhi Hospital. The accused identified as Suprajeet also opened a cardiology centre in Uppal. According to the police, the accused had created a fake ID card posing as a doctor and was operating the clinic since January 1 this year.

The incident came to light when Suprajeet visited Gandhi Hospital and invited the patients to visit his hospital.

