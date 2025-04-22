‘Fake’ doctor nabbed during TGMC’s surprise inspection

Live
Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has made a surprise inspection at Ankura Hospital and found one individual, Kalapala Bharat Kumar, allegedly working as DMO at the hospital at Madinaguda with forged registration certificate and practicing medicine without valid license and certificate and with fabricated documents.
The TGMC team led by Dr K Vishnu, vigilance officers M Ramu and M Rakesh inspected Ankura Hospital at Madinaguda on March 19.
The team found that Kalapala Bharat Kumar who is allegedly working as DMO at Ankura Hospital, Madinaguda, with the forged registration certificate and he is practicing medicine without a valid license and certificate and with the fabricated documents.
The Telangana Medical Council noticed the same and filed a complaint at Miyapur police station, Hyderabad and the complaint was registered and FIR was filed vide FIR No 432/2025, March 25, 2025. The TGMC noted that Bharat Kumar created fabricated registration certificate and the Telangana Medical Council was waiting for further information from SHO of Miyapur.