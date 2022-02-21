Fake news: V Hanumantha Rao files plaint at CCS

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday filed a police complaint at CCS alleging that unidentified persons posted a morphed photo of him along with Sangareddy Congress MLA Jayaprakash Reddy and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with a caption saying that the Congress leaders were supporting KCR on social media.

In his complaint, Hanumantha Rao said "the issue was tainting his political career and the picture which was shared through WhatsApp, was now going viral on various social media platforms.

This is wrong and very provocative and highly objectionable. I request the police to investigate and detect who is spreading fake news about me which is causing damage to my political life and take necessary action against them."

Since the beginning of his political career he has always been associated with Congress and is loyal to Gandhi family and such kind of mischief should be addressed immediately to avoid a dent in his political career.

The leader also met Hyderabad PC CV Anand and submitted the petition and requested necessary action. The Cybercrime police said they have acknowledged the complaint but a case will only be booked after legal consideration.

